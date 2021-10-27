Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – A Zimbabwean preacher identified as Prophet T. Freddy has sparked controversy following a strange healing and deliverance service he conducted in his church.

The self-proclaimed prophet and founder of the Goodness and Mercy Ministries Church made a woman poop on his church’s altar during the service.

The rogue prophet could be heard shouting “come out, come out ” as the woman pooped on the altar.

The brainwashed congregants began clapping after the woman pooped while the prophet declared that they have just witnessed the ‘power of God’.”

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.