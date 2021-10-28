Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 October 2021 – A notorious fraudster who calls himself Luo Madollar Mapesa on Instagram has posted a video shamelessly flaunting wads of fake cash.

The flashy fraudster is among a group of wash wash guys who were exposed by Edgar Obare not long ago.

He has a machine that he uses to print fake cash, including dollars.

Looking at the video that he posted on his Instragram account, you can clearly tell that the notes are fake.

Some of the notes had not even dried up when he posted the video.

Is he not afraid of DCI or he is well protected?

Just watch this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.