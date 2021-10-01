Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – A newly married man went an extra mile to prove that his wife is a virgin, days after his wedding.

He had bragged on social media that his wife was a virgin but Netizens trolled him badly, forcing him to provide evidence.

He shared photos of a blood-soaked bedsheet after having sex with his newlywed wife for the first time and hailed her for keeping her virginity.

“Confirmation for those who never believed us when we said that we are keeping it till after marriage.

“Thank you, Jesus. I couldn’t have asked for more than a decent and God-fearing woman as a wife.

“My tear rubber wife” he wrote.

He got married last week.

Below are photos of his wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.