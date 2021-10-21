Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – A man identified as Samuel is said to have extorted money from Eddie Ndichu and his brother, Paul, after he recorded a video of them causing drama at Ole Sereni hotel last weekend.

Samuel, who is dating one of Murgor’s nieces, attempted to extort Ksh 1 Million from the twins and when they turned down his demands, he leaked the video.

A lady identified as Munira, who was in the company of the Ndichu brothers, has denied that they attacked Murgor’s nieces.

She said that they were trying to protect her after she was attacked by the two sisters.

Samuel was also accused of participating in the attack.

He allegedly attacked Munira before running into the car to take cover.

