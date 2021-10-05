Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 October 2021 – A distressed Kenyan has taken to social media to seek financial help after her sister was involved in a grisly road accident along Red Hill road in Kiambu County, which almost claimed her life.

The car she was driving hit the newly erected bumps which have no signs, leading to a fatal crash.

Although she survived the accident, she sustained extensive head injuries.

She is currently in the ICU at Aga Khan Hospital.

Her family is overwhelmed by the huge hospital bill since they are being charged Ksh 380,000 per day and so far, the hospital bill has accumulated to Ksh 2.8 Million.

Several Kenyans had raised concerns over the killer bumps that were erected by a rogue contractor on the busy road, following frequent accidents.

Here’s what the ailing lady’s sister posted on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.