Sunday, 10 October 2021 – A viral video recorded on a dashboard camera shows the moment a Kenyan skater was involved in a grisly accident on a busy road.

He collided with a speeding motorbike while displaying his skating skills but luckily, he had full protective gear.

The skater said on Twitter that he escaped the accident unhurt.

The motorbike rider that he collided with also escaped the accident unhurt.

“I’m the skater in the video. We both got out ok. I had on my helmet, back protector, knee pads, hip pads etc. I’ve made it down that road many times,” he wrote.

Here’s a video of the accident.

