Thursday, October 21, 2021 – A Kenyan woman has gushed over her husband and revealed that they have been married for nearly three decades.

She thanked her husband William for treating her with respect for the many years that they have been together and assured him that she will love him forever.

“After 50, life begins. Enjoy life with the wife and hubby of your youth.

“Married love must be rekindled my friends.

“Reassure your partner that they are yours forever. Thank you William. After 28 yrs and 9 beautiful children, you still value me.

“I love you forever,’’ she wrote.

Here are photos of the lovely couple.

