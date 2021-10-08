Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Ailing Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has for the first time opened up about the incident that led to his hospitalization at the Karen Hospital.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria narrated how a minor incident landed him in hospital.

He revealed that he was rushed to the hospital after he sustained burn injuries while using a leg-warming gadget that was given to him by his friend.

“I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs,” Kuria stated as he held the appliance.

He revealed that he had been using the device gifted to him by a friend and followed the instructions given to him to the latter.

“I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day,” he stated.

He revealed that he was rushed to hospital the following day, where he was put under the knife.

The doctor informed him that he had suffered third-degree burns.

Kuria disclosed that he had so far undergone three surgeries in relation to the incident.

Several leaders across the political divide, among them Deputy President William Ruto, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, KANU Leader Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper have visited Kuria in hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST