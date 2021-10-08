Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – A company that sold an electric blanket worth Ksh250,000 to Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has issued a detailed statement following the unfortunate severe burning incident.

In the statement yesterday, the company first apologised to the lawmaker following the ordeal that forced him to undergo surgery.

According to the company, Moses Kuria purchased the electric blanket through a friend in one of their outlets in Nairobi.

Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, noted that the company sells high-quality products that have passed the quality mark as prescribed by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

“We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred.”

“It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger.”

“The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria’s friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions,” their statement read in part.

The company went ahead to attach a copy of their certificate indicating that they have the approval to sell electric blanket products.

The issue of electric blankets triggered some online debate with most Kenyans seeking to establish how it works.

An electric bedspread is usually made from heavy, sturdy material with an internally integrated wiring system that provides warmth and heat through coil wires.

They are normally plugged into an electric outlet and can be set on different levels of heat. Most common brands offer blankets with at least three heat levels – low, medium, and high.

The level of heat is controlled through an attached remote that can change the level of heat through the flick of a button.

In Kenya, electric blankets prices vary from Ksh7, 000 up to even Ksh1 million depending on the brand.

In Kuria’s case, he purchased the electric blanket worth Ksh250, 000 to cure numbness on his feet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST