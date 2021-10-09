Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Edgar Obare has exposed a brothel at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) that is disguised as a spa.

The ladies who work at the spa dubbed Sheri Palm dress in skimpy outfits to lure men, mostly foreigners who are on transit.

According to sources, the owner of the brothel that is disguised as a spa forces the ladies to sleep with men and if a lady refuses to sleep with a client, the salary is deducted.

A lady narrated to Edgar Obare how she was forced to quit after working at the spa for three days after she was forced to sleep with male clients.

‘’I worked there for three days and I was really done.

“You are forced to sleep with men. And if you refuse, she will deduct you the money which the client was to pay.

“She is a very evil woman. She used to call us names and even slapped a few girls,’’ the disgruntled lady revealed.

Different girls reportedly have different prices at the spa and some ladies make up to Ksh 20,000 per day.

The ladies are also overworked by the owner.

They mostly work for 15 hours with a very short break since the brothel is always buzzing with business.

Photos of some of the ladies who work at the brothel were leaked by Edgar Obare.

Here are the receipts that Edgar Obare got.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.