Sunday, October 3, 2021 – DCI has reported a dramatic incident in Kilifi where a 29-year-old man escaped death by a whisker after he was busted having fun with another man’s wife.

The aggrieved husband, who is a licensed gun holder, had trailed his wife and her Ben 10 after discovering that they were having a secret affair.

A statement posted by DCI reads……A 47-year-old licensed civilian firearm holder has been disarmed and his license retained, after an incident involving him and a younger man he suspects to be enjoying a clandestine extramarital affair with his wife.

The suspect who is currently in custody had at around 3 Pm, trailed his wife from their home in Mtwapa to tamaduni gardens in Kilifi town, where he busted her with the 29-year-old man having a good time in the car.

He immediately reached for his Ceska pistol and discharged one round in the air, ostensibly to scare & get hold of the young man who jumped out of the car and fled for dear life.

The suspect tried to stop the fleeing man who sprinted faster than a cheetah, in vain.

Dejected, the suspect who unjustifiably used his firearm posing danger to other members of the public, presented himself at Kilifi police station where he is currently being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.