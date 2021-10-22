Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 October 2021 – Detectives have launched a manhunt for a suspect who raped his 90-year-old mother on Mashujaa Day, in Mbooni-Makueni County, before going into hiding.

The woman in her sunset years was found in her bedroom by her eldest son writhing in pain, complaining of waist pains.

She tearfully narrated her harrowing ordeal in the hands of her younger son Patrick Mumo, 45, who forced his way into her bedroom at around 8 pm as she slept and subjected her to the beastly act.

She was immediately rushed to Kisau Sub-county hospital in serious condition, where is undergoing treatment.

Doctors at the medical facility confirmed that indeed she had been raped.

Detectives are appealing to Patrick Mumo Ngenge to give himself up at the earliest available opportunity before the long arm of the law catches up with him.

