Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has admitted for the first time that the entire Mt Kenya region is solidly behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In her exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Waiguru said the Mt Kenya electorate is behind Ruto despite the presence of other presidential candidates such as Jimmy Wanjigi, Mwangi Wa Iria and Mutahi Kagwe.

On why Ruto is very popular across the region more so among youths, Waiguru revealed that he took his time to reconnect and engage them in the last four years and has earned their trust and is not afraid to say it.

She said the Mt Kenya electorate argued that when the other presidential candidates were drumming up support for the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Ruto was with them, they connected and stood for the truth.

Waiguru also said the residents hold the view that if it was not for Ruto’s factor in 2013 and 2017, their son Uhuru Kenyatta would not have won the presidency.

