Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Employment and Skills for Development in Africa (E4D) Project

POSITION: Field Officer (8 positions)

REPORTING TO: Research Associate

START DATE:15th November 2021

LOCATION:Nairobi

DURATION:3 Months

DEADLINE: ASAP

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The Employment and Skills for Development in Africa (E4D) program aims at bringing people into jobs and improving employment situations through public and private sector cooperation. In Kenya E4D will implement its program through a diverse number of partnerships focused on vocational education and targeted skills trainings. Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) will partner with E4D to develop and execute a monitoring plan to inform E4D on its partnerships through a focus on defined outcome and output indicators.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Research Associate and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Research Associate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Phone Data collection on SurveyCTO: Assist with translations, piloting surveys and actual phone data collection

Ensure proper respondent screening for eligibility and administration of informed consent through phone

Providing feedback during debriefs on phone call activities and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project operations

Ensure data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in survey administration

Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including keeping logs of work accomplished and call backs as assigned by SFO and the E4D management

Interact with respondents with the highest level of integrity and understanding

Assist in daily electronic devices maintenance and storage

Other tasks assigned by the SFO/FM/RA.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a similar role with a diploma in social sciences or related field; a university degree is an added

Experience conducting quantitative data collection

Detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and comfortable discussing sensitive issues

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Swahili

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks

Should be Computer literate

Samburu, Turkana, Borana, Rendile, and Gabra speakers

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.