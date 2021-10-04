Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PRO-WASH Project

POSITION: Field Officer (4 positions) REPORTING TO: Senior Research Associate START DATE: 15th November 2021

LOCATION: Samburu and Turkana Counties

DURATION: 2 Months

DEADLINE: 21st October 2021

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action:

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: PRO-WASH study is part of the ongoing Nutrition in ASALS Within Integrated Resilient Institutions (NAWIRI, ASALS: arid and semi-arid lands). The goal of NAWIRI is to understand and address causes of persistent acute malnutrition among children in Turkana and Samburu Counties, Kenya. This project is conducted by a consortium, including IPA, APHRC, RTI, Mercy Corps, Save the Children, BOMA, and CARITAS. This part of the study is being led by IPA and will contribute to filling knowledge gaps regarding transmission of pathogens to children under two years in the pastoralist communities in Turkana South and Samburu North. It will provide evidence regarding potential interventions to reduce pathogen transmission in these communities.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Research Associate and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures coordinates the facilitation of field activities and functions within IPAK. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Research Associate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Explaining project objectives and obtaining informed consent from all respondents before data and sample

Assist with translations, pretesting and piloting surveys, providing feedback during debriefs on field operations and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in survey

In the morning, collect all the equipment and supplies needed for sample collection as per field

Administer samples collection survey tool and collect drinking water, soils, stool samples from all eligible study households using

Ensuring samples are collected and handled aseptically according to the SOP during transport to the lab without cross-contaminations or

Ensure that samples collected from the field are delivered, received, and logged at the field lab every day at the end of field

Ensure that all the supplies and equipment are returned to the lab at the end of field work and liaise with supervisors to ensure that materials, such as icepacks, gloves, stool, water, and soil sampling containers are enough for the next day’s

Ensure that at the end of field work, all used cooler boxes and ice packs are returned to lab and sterilized, ready for use the following

Maintain professionalism when working with the collaborator (government hospital lab)

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Diploma or bachelor’s degree in community health, public health, or related discipline with previous field experience in sample collection preferred.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Swahili

Excellent management and organizational skills

Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently, and work as part of a

Should be Computer literate

Samburu and Turkana speakers

Willing to work in Samburu and Turkana counties for the duration of the

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.