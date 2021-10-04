Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy No. CGHR/210/09/21

Program Description: This Program is collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) whose remit is to conduct research

in Malaria/HIV and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the Family Health Unit at KEMRI-CGHR, Kisumu, has a vacancy in the Antenatal and Postnatal COVID-19 (ANCOV)

study for the following position.

Position: Clerk- Community Interviewer (4 Position) KMR 10

Location: Kisumu and Siaya

Requirements

O-Level secondary education with a minimum grade of a D+ (plus)

Good command of English, Kiswahili and Dholuo in written and spoken

Ability to write brief reports and keep records.

Previous experience in research, including clinical trials is an added advantage

Willingness to devote additional time to work including working during public holidays

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with members of the community and health facility staff

Knowledge of GCP principles

Job Description

The clerk (community interviewer) will be responsible for screening, consenting and enrolment of study participants as well as collection of relevant information to facilitate follow up and retention

and ensure that these tasks are conducted in the highest standards possible as per the ANCOV study protocol and GCP. S/he must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional

and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity.

Specific Tasks and Responsibilities

Obtaining pregnancy notifications from CHVs and other sources, including MOH staff

Collection of accurate information from the study participants in line with the standards and guidelines set in the study protocol

Schedule and prepare a work plan for phone calls, home follow up visits and reminders for scheduled visits for participants

Checking ANC/PNC registers to verify if all pregnant mothers can be approached and enrolled if eligible

Administer the consenting process and enroll participants in the study.

Taking a detailed locator for all the enrolled participants

Ensure that all the relevant case reports and appointment cards are administered appropriately, and all research questions are asked when interviewing each participant

Check questionnaires for accuracy and completeness at the end of interview sessions

Keep clean and comprehensive records of study visits and their outcomes

Conduct debriefing with each study participant at the conclusion of interviews

Ensure that one has requisite supplies in time

Adhere strictly to the project deadlines for completion of duties assigned

Attend all the routine study meetings in time and with progress reports as appropriate

Any other duties assigned/ delegated from time to time by your immediate supervisor.

Terms of Employment

This is a six (6) months fixed term contract. Compensation is as per the stated salary grade.

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number) Current Resume or CV, with names and contact information

3 letters of reference from referees listed on the CV Copies of Certificates or transcripts

How To Apply

Apply to

Deputy Director,

CGHR,

PO Box 1578-40100,

Kisumu

not later than October 27, 2021. Submit your application including documents via Email address cghr@kemri.org