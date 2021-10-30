Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Application deadline: 15th October 2021

Location: Optiven Headquarters Absa Towers -Loita Street.

Optiven Group, a leading real estate firm that has its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, opens its doors for Sales & Marketing Management Trainees Program aimed at young Kenyan graduates to start immediately. The successful Participants will be mentored professionally, mentally and prepared to handle any challenges that may come up along their career path.

Job Description, Roles & Responsibilities:

Engage in training of new business acquisition efforts by performing core business development work.

Manage the needs of existing customers by providing them with exceptional services.

Develop relationships with new customers and provide them with information on the company’s products and services.

Ascertain that customers are kept abreast of company policies and procedures and provide them with information on new products and services.

Create sales agreements according to specific instructions and negotiate the terms and conditions of agreements while training under the sales and marketing department.

Gather market and customer data by performing detailed research activities.

Research future buying trends and provide feedback to the supervisor in a bid to assist the sales management team in creating sales plans.

Advise customers on upcoming product developments and discuss special promotions and campaigns.

Engage in Sales training and can also make sales on behalf of Optiven and earn Sales Commissions.

Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Job Specifications:

Should be a final year or recent finalist with a Bachelor’s in Sales and Marketing from a reputable university.

Can have a Diploma in Sales and Marketing and a Sales and Marketing certificate will be an added advantage.

Exposure or having previously worked purely in sales and marketing will be an added advantage.

Please apply only if you meet the above job specification otherwise no other qualifications will be considered.

Skills:

Excellent communication, influencing and negotiating skills.

Good organization and administrative skills.

A strong team player.

Ability to perform with minimal supervision.

Ability to adopt a flexible approach to meet targets and the needs of the business.

High levels of integrity and professionalism.

Period.

The sales and marketing trainees will be engaged with Optiven group for a period of 3 months.

Applications:

If you believe you have high performance culture, positive mental attitude and are self-driven, then apply using the following link; https://optivenjobapi.optiven.co.ke/optivenJobAPI/public/ on or before 15th October 2021.

NB: We do not charge for job applications and interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification