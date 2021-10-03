Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Taita Taveta County Public Service Board invites applications from suitable and qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions in the County Government of Taita Taveta.

Ref CPSB/TTC/114/2021

POSITION: MEDICAL SOCIAL WORKER III JG CPSB 11 ‘H’

Number of Posts: Three (3)

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Basic Salary Scale: As provided for by the Salaries and Remunerations Commission

Qualifications

For appointment in this position a candidate must:

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C or its equivalent qualification;

Have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Mental health or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and,

Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be a member of a health team addressing the psychosocial effects as related to patients’ diagnosis, prognosis and future resettlement;

Counseling of patients especially in cases associated with pandemic diseases, mental illness, HIV/AIDS, epilepsy etc.;

Extracting psychosocial information from the patient and observation of casual factors which might be useful to the treatment plan; and,

Implementing patients’ treatment programs and follow up on discharge

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO County Public Service Board

Private Bag VOI

OR Hand delivered at the County Public Service Board Office’s.

The applications with copies of academic, professional and Chapter six clearance certificates and other testimonials should reach the County Public Service Board on or before Thursday, 21st October 2021.

Warning: Beware of fraudsters! The Taita Taveta County Public Service Board does not charge any fees for purposes of processing applications or facilitating interviews. In case of people soliciting for bribes, the same should be reported to the nearest police station.

The Board’s official telephone number remains 0710988455.