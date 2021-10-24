Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for providing regulatory oversight, air navigation services and aviation training in Kenya. The Authority is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions in its establishment:

GRADUATE TRAINEES – AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS (24 VACANCIES) REF: ANS/ATS/17/21

Qualifications

A first degree from a recognized

A secondary school mean grade of C+ and a minimum score of C+ in English, Geography, Mathematics and Physics.

Additionally, the candidates will be required to:

Pass an aptitude test for Air Traffic Controllers.

Pass ICAO Class III medical

Be aged between 18 and 28 years

NB: Attach a copy of the national identity card as applicable

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their application letters quoting the job reference no. on the envelope and application letter, attaching copies of certificates, testimonials and a detailed CV with full contact details of three professional referees to the address below. The applications should be received not later than 9th November 2021.

Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA website at www.kcaa.or.ke

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply. Note, persons with disabilities are required to attach a copy of valid NCPWD membership card.

The Director General

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Aviation House – JKIA

P. O. Box 30163 – 00100

NAIROBI

Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.