Closing date; October 29, 2021

HIAS Refugee Trust of Kenya (HRTK) – Kenya Office

Vacancy Notice- Open to Refugees Only

Job Title: Peer Educators (20 Positions)

Report to: Protection Officer

Liaises with: Gender and GBV Program Manager

Duration: 10.5 months Contract

Location: Nairobi

Introduction:

HIAS is an international non-profit organization that stands for a world in which refugees find welcome, safety, and opportunity. HIAS’ operation in Kenya was established in 2002 with the mission to serve the most vulnerable refugees through community-based protection including psychosocial support, GBV Prevention and Response, resilience building and the provision of durable solutions.

Organizationally, HIAS is guided by its Refugee Rights Framework. This rights-based approach, based on international human rights and humanitarian and refugee law and practice, provides a programming framework for HIAS’ focus on refugee protection. HIAS’ programming impact seeks to ensure that forcibly displaced people become contributors to society through the realization of their legal and civil rights and social and economic rights, to include 1) the right to protection from harm, violence and discrimination, 2) the right to recovery from the shock of displacement, and 3) the right to economic self-sufficiency and inclusion.

HIAS Kenya seeks to recruit 20 peer educators to enhance access to health services for the sexual and gender minority (LGBTQI+) refugee and asylum seeker community from the different nationalities so as to reduce incidences of STI/HIV infections. The peer educators will work with 10 existing community-based organizations (CBOs) and be drawn from in, and around, the areas that the 3 HIAS site offices/its outreach areas are located, including Isinya, Rongai, Matasia, Kasarani, Gikambura, Njiru, Kawangware, Mwiki, Eastleigh etc.

Key responsibilities:

· Assist in the mobilization of community members for health talks, trainings and community-based discussions on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH)

· Participate in relevant trainings relating to STI/HIV access and care as guided by HIAS

· Support in collection of accurate data and dissemination of information to the sexual and gender minority community as guided by HIAS

· Monitor and document protection concerns related to access to STI/HIV health services within the sexual and gender minority refugee community and report findings in meetings with designated HIAS staff

· Facilitate access to, and referrals for, appropriate medical/health services for the sexual and gender minority refugees and asylum seekers that is inclusive of counselling, HIV testing and administration of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

· Assist in creating and establishing sustainable community networks with sexual and gender minority refugees and asylum seekers within the urban area

· Create and support with the collaborative opportunities that sexual and gender minority refugees and asylum seekers can benefit from

· Link the sexual and gender minority refugee and asylum seeker community to community-based psychosocial support from designated CBOs

Required conditions for application (skills and competencies):

· Must be part of the sexual and gender minority community.

· Must not be in leadership or management, including the boards, in any refugee-led CBO

· Must have basic literacy and numeracy skills.

· Should be well integrated to the dynamics, needs and challenges of members of the sexual and gender minority community.

· Ability to work with members of the community with little or no supervision.

· Good/basic working knowledge and experience of navigating STI/HIV care services.

· Demonstrated experience on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

· Basic computer literacy.

· Strong training skills in community development and working with refugees.

· Data collection and knowledge management skills will be an added advantage.

Experience:

No less than three months’ work experience, preferably with an NGO. Experience in the field of refugee protection and assistance to sexual and gender minorities from the refugee community is an added advantage.

Language:

Proficiency in English or Kiswahili and either, Luganda, Kinyamulenge, French, Somali, Amharic, Tigrinya, Oromo and Kinyarwanda or any other major language spoken within the refugee community.

Proficiency in English is MANDATORY and will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Please send a cover letter and CV/resume to recruitment.kenya@hias.org indicating Vacancy Notice No HRTK/PE/09/21 in the subject line. Applications not bearing this subject label and those sent after the closing date will not be considered.

Important: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Closing date: 28th October 2021 by 5.00pm.

HRTK is an equal opportunity employer, does not charge candidates for recruitment and dissociates itself from any entity defrauding candidates.