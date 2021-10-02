Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 (Article 185(2), 186(1) and 187(2) on distribution of functions between the National Government and County Government and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012, the Narok County Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions in the Narok County Government.

TOURISM OFFICER II-TWO (2) POSITION ADVERT NO: NCG/CPSB/017 TERMS OF SERVICE: PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE

SALARY SCALE: CPSB 10: Ksh. 31,270 X 1,300 – 32,570 X 1,380 – 33,950 X 1,390 – 35,340 X 1,460 -36,800 X 1,470 – 38,270 X 1,470 – 39,740 X 1,520 – 41,260 p.m

Responsibilities

This will be the entry and training grade for tourism officers. An officer at this level be deployed at the county headquarters or at the field office and will be assigned duties of limited scope and complexity under the guidance of an experienced officer. Specific duties will include; include revenue collection, inspection and investigation; responding to routine matters on tourism, assisting in carrying out domestic tourism promotion activities in various aspects; and leasing with trade association, On- Governmental Organization (NGOs) government department and institution on issues to tourism.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have

A Bachelor’s Degree in Any of The Following Fields: Tourism, Environmental Science, Business Administration Economic, Commerce, Sociology Geography International Relations or Equivalent Qualification in A Related Field from A Recognized Institution

Certificate in computer applications

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications in written by completing one

application for employment form serial number NRK-CPSB (2)2016 (REV. 2021). The form can be downloaded from the Narok County Government website http://www.narok.go.ke

Please note,

Candidates should not attach any documents to the application form; ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce original and copies of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, KRA, HELB, EACC and CRB clearances and Certificate of good conduct during the

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview

The Narok CPSB is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans. People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply. All applications should be sent or hand delivered in a sealed envelope on or before 28th October, 2021 addressed to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

Narok County Public Service Board

P.O Box 545-2050