RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT OFFICER JOB VACANCY.

Positions-Two (2)

Application Deadline: 25th October 2021

Reporting to: Company CEO.

Job Summary.

The main role of the R&D department will be to help Optiven to maintain its competitiveness. This means keeping an eye on developing trends, and on what the competition is doing and what is happening in the Market place. R&D will involve analysis and a sound understanding of current conditions within the Real Estate Market.

REASEARCH & DEVELOPMENT OFFICER JOB DESCRIPTION.

The key role of the R&D officer will be to keep Optiven Real Estate competitive by providing insights into the market and developing products or improving existing ones accordingly.

The R&D officer will be involved in carrying out Competition Analysis on Market Products, Product Differentiation, Product Competitiveness and Core Competences Pricing, Sales and Marketing & Distribution Methodology and giving a Report to the Company Directors.

The R&D officer will be responsible in Market Research and carrying out Situational Analysis of both Internal Data and External Data to evaluate Potential Clients and also evaluate the state of Optiven Real Estate Business.

The R&D Officer will be responsible to research on business innovations and new technologies that can be adopted as well as improving existing processes and staying ahead of trends.

The R&D Officer will be responsible to carry out Quarterly analysis for Optiven Real Estate and provide reports on SWOT analysis & PESTEL analysis.

The R&D Officer will be responsible to carry out Consumer analysis by analyzing the size of the market for Optiven Real Estate’s products, demographics, buying trends and carrying out Customer surveys to improve Optiven Real Estate’s products, and processes and other factors influencing product demand; analyzing results to identify ways of maximizing sales and market penetration of current products.

Forecasting and tracking industry marketing and sales trends based on collected data.

Performing other duties as it may be assigned from time to time.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Superior research and analytical skills.

Ability to translate complex concepts and methodologies into easily understood language.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and or related software.

Ability to conduct surveys both internal and external and generate timely reports.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Research, Statistics, Math or related field required.

At least 5 years’ experience in Market research, Research in the Real Estate markets will be and added advantage.

Some related experience preferred.

Applications:

If you believe you have high performance culture, positive mental attitude and are self-driven, then apply using the following link; https://optivenjobapi.optiven.co.ke/optivenJobAPI/public/ on or before 22nd October 2021.

NB: We do not charge for job applications and interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification