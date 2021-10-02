Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities.

Job Title: Health Records Officer (2 Positions) Location: Kakamega

General Description

Keeping and maintaining of all health records for clients.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Protect the security of medical records to ensure that confidentiality is
  • Process patient admission and discharge
  • Review records for completeness, accuracy and compliance with
  • Compile and maintain patient’s medical records to document condition and treatment and to provide data for research or cost control and care improvement efforts.
  • Enter data, such as demographic characteristics, history and extent of disease, diagnostic procedures and treatment into computer.
  • Release information to persons and agencies according to
  • Plan, develop, maintain and operate a variety of health record indexes and storage and retrieval systems to collect, classify, store and analyze
  • Manage the department and supervise clerical workers, directing and controlling activities of personnel in the medical records department.
  • Transcribe medical
  • Prepare statistical reports, narrative report and graphic presentations of information such as tumor registry data for use by hospital staff, researchers, and other
  • Consult classification manuals to locate information about disease
  • Compile medical care and census data for statistical reports on diseases treated, surgery performed, and use of hospital
  • Develop in-service educational materials/ medical

Job Requirements

  • A Diploma in Medical Health Records from KMTC
  • Minimum of 2 years relevant experience
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Honesty and integrity

How to Apply

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited

The Greenhouse, 1st Floor, Ngong Rd P.O. Box 6016 – 00200

Nairobi – KENYA Tel: 0701302302

www.oasishealthcaregroup.com

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials, and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

NOTE:

  • We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for
  • Only candidates short-listed for interview will be
  • Applications to reach us before close of business 8th October

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”

