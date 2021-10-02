Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities.

Job Title: Health Records Officer (2 Positions) Location: Kakamega

General Description

Keeping and maintaining of all health records for clients.

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Protect the security of medical records to ensure that confidentiality is

Process patient admission and discharge

Review records for completeness, accuracy and compliance with

Compile and maintain patient’s medical records to document condition and treatment and to provide data for research or cost control and care improvement efforts.

Enter data, such as demographic characteristics, history and extent of disease, diagnostic procedures and treatment into computer.

Release information to persons and agencies according to

Plan, develop, maintain and operate a variety of health record indexes and storage and retrieval systems to collect, classify, store and analyze

Manage the department and supervise clerical workers, directing and controlling activities of personnel in the medical records department.

Transcribe medical

Prepare statistical reports, narrative report and graphic presentations of information such as tumor registry data for use by hospital staff, researchers, and other

Consult classification manuals to locate information about disease

Compile medical care and census data for statistical reports on diseases treated, surgery performed, and use of hospital

Develop in-service educational materials/ medical

Job Requirements

A Diploma in Medical Health Records from KMTC

Minimum of 2 years relevant experience

Good interpersonal skills

Honesty and integrity

How to Apply

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited

The Greenhouse, 1st Floor, Ngong Rd P.O. Box 6016 – 00200

Nairobi – KENYA Tel: 0701302302

www.oasishealthcaregroup.com

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials, and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be

Applications to reach us before close of business 8th October

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”