The Commission seeks to recruit qualified and competent staff to fill the below vacant positions.

Receptionist, RL 7 – Two (2) positions.

JOB DESCRIPTION FOR RECEPTIONIST

Job Title: RECEPTIONIST Job Grade: RL 7

Directorate: CORPORATE SERVICES Department: HR&ADMIN

Reporting to: Principal Human Resource Officer

Job purpose

This position reports to the Principal Human Resource Officer and is responsible for the provision of efficient customer care service to staff and members of the public to enable efficiency and effectiveness in the Commission.

Responsibilities

Promote the culture of quality customer care at the Commission through follow up on customers for feedback within stipulated time frame

Handle inquiries by clarifying desired information, locating and providing information to the internal and external clients.

Keep Front Office equipment operational by following established procedures and reporting malfunctions.

Enhance the commission reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing requests by exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Maintain internal and external directories.

Extract and follow up on the telephone bills to ensure prompt service delivery

Resolve Front Office problems by clarifying customer’s complaints, determine the cause of the same and escalating to concerned department.

To keep and avail for staff check in and check out registers

Receive client requests relayed through email and telephone and channel them to the concerned persons

Supervision of work at the switchboard and initiate better methods of telephone operations

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Front Office Management/Public Relation/ Customer care

Two (2) years relevant experience

Demonstrated Computer Literacy

Good Communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work well with teams

Problem solving skills

High sense of confidentiality.

Demonstrate sound work ethics

High degree of confidentiality and integrity

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications indicating their current salary together with a detailed Curriculum vitae, copies National Identity card, academic and professional certificates and testimonials. Shortlisted candidates MUST present and fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing original copies of the following documents during interviews;

A valid tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); and

A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) (Must provide certificate or report)

Application to be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked at the top “Application for the position of……” and delivered to:

The Commission Secretary

Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Williamson House 6th Floor

4th Ngong Avenue

P.O. Box 43126 – 00100

NAIROBI

To be received on or before 25th October, 2021. The details of the position can be accessed in the Commission’s website: http://www.src.go.ke

Interested and qualified? Go to Salaries & Renumeration Commission on www.src.go.ke to apply

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.