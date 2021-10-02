Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

The Commission seeks to recruit qualified and competent staff to fill the below vacant positions.

Receptionist, RL 7 – Two (2) positions.

JOB DESCRIPTION FOR RECEPTIONIST

Job Title: RECEPTIONIST Job Grade: RL 7

Directorate: CORPORATE SERVICES Department: HR&ADMIN

Reporting to: Principal Human Resource Officer

Job purpose

This position reports to the Principal Human Resource Officer and is responsible for the provision of efficient customer care service to staff and members of the public to enable efficiency and effectiveness in the Commission. 

Responsibilities 

  • Promote the culture of quality customer care at the Commission through follow up on customers for feedback within stipulated time frame 
  • Handle inquiries by clarifying desired information, locating and providing information to the internal and external clients. 
  • Keep Front Office equipment operational by following established procedures and reporting malfunctions. 
  • Enhance the commission reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing requests by exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments. 
  • Maintain internal and external directories. 
  • Extract and follow up on the telephone bills to ensure prompt service delivery 
  • Resolve  Front  Office  problems  by  clarifying  customer’s  complaints, determine the cause of the same and escalating to concerned department.
  • To keep and avail for staff check in and check out registers
  • Receive client requests relayed through email and telephone and channel them to the concerned persons 
  • Supervision of work at the switchboard and initiate better methods of telephone operations  

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Front Office Management/Public Relation/ Customer care
  • Two (2) years relevant experience
  • Demonstrated Computer Literacy
  • Good Communication skills
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Good organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work well with teams
  • Problem solving skills
  • High sense of confidentiality.
  • Demonstrate sound work ethics
  • High degree of confidentiality and integrity
  • Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications indicating their current salary  together  with  a  detailed  Curriculum  vitae,  copies  National  Identity  card,  academic  and professional certificates and testimonials. Shortlisted candidates MUST present and fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing original copies of the following documents during interviews;

  • A valid tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
  • A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);
  • A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); and
  • A valid  Clearance  Certificate  from  an  approved  Credit  Reference  Bureau  (CRB)  (Must provide certificate or report)

Application to be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked at the top “Application for the position of……” and delivered to:

The Commission Secretary
Salaries and Remuneration Commission
Williamson House 6th Floor
4th Ngong Avenue
P.O. Box 43126 – 00100
NAIROBI

To be received on or before 25th October, 2021. The details of the position can be accessed in the Commission’s website: http://www.src.go.ke

Interested and qualified? Go to Salaries & Renumeration Commission on www.src.go.ke to apply

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply