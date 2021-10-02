Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya 2010 (Article 185(2), 186(1) and 187(2) on distribution of functions between the National Government and County Government and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012, the Narok County Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions in the Narok County Government.

ADMINISTRATION OFFICER II, -TWO (2) POSITION ADVERT NO: NCG/CPSB/003

TERMS OF SERVICE: PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE

SALARY SCALE: CPSB 10: Ksh. 31,270 X 1,300 – 32,570 X 1,380 – 33,950 X 1,390 – 35,340 X 1,460 –

36,800 X 1,470 – 38,270 X 1,470 – 39,740 X 1,520 – 41,260 p.m.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer. Duties and responsibilities will entail: monitoring motor vehicle movement; assigning vehicles to drivers on daily basis; organizing replacement and maintenance of office equipment; ensuring general cleanliness; supervising security activities; and processing and follow-up of payments of all bills for common services.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Public Administration, Business Administration, Political Science/Government or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Certificate in computer application

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications in written by completing one

application for employment form serial number NRK-CPSB (2)2016 (REV. 2021). The form can be downloaded from the Narok County Government website http://www.narok.go.ke

Please note,

Candidates should not attach any documents to the application form; ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce original and copies of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, KRA, HELB, EACC and CRB clearances and Certificate of good conduct during the

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview

The Narok CPSB is committed to availing equal employment opportunities to all Kenyans. People with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities are encouraged to apply. All applications should be sent or hand delivered in a sealed envelope on or before 28th October, 2021 addressed to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

Narok County Public Service Board

P.O Box 545-2050