Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities;

Job Title: Accounts Assistant (2 Positions) Location: Kakamega

Main Purpose

Reporting to the Accountant, the successful candidate will help the Accounts Department to do the duties of accounting nature with the team in the delivery of services efficiently and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

Ensuring effective administration of petty

Proper handling of Petty cash

Preparation of daily detailed cash

Daily posting of the cash sales in the QuickBooks Upon approval of the daily cash analysis by the chief accountant.

Posting of petty cash expenses in the QuickBooks

Receiving hospital good/items together with procurement officer and head of user department. Upon receipt of goods from supplier the Accounts Assistant confirms accuracy, completeness and reasonableness of price, quality and expiry dates in cases of pharmaceuticals products by comparing the suppliers’ invoice against delivery note and the hospital internal purchase

Posting of supplier invoices in the QuickBooks system. The posting of supplier’s invoices in the QuickBooks system should be done immediately and Financial Controller should review the supplier’s accounts

Raising the good return note; incases of any discrepancies of suppliers’ invoices and internal LPO in respect to prices, quantities, damages or short expires the Accounts Assistant should immediately raise a good return note and send it to respective suppliers the same

Surprise stock takes. The Accounts Assistant should regularly do random stock takes. The random stock take report should be forwarded to chief accountant for further action in case of any

Bank reconciliations. The Accounts Assistant must prepare weekly bank reconciliation report. The report should then be forwarded to Financial

Posting of bank service charge and other bank related charges in the quick books system: the transaction should be properly and accurately captured in the

Maintenance of fixed asset register: The Accounts Assistant should always prepare a detailed report and update the fixed asset register as and when the hospital purchases capital She/he should capture the asset in the right category of the fixed asset register. The register should be forwarded on monthly basis to Financial Controller for review. The report should capture the location of each asset, its current condition (either bad or good), serial number and its existence (is it available).

Preparation of consultancy fees (Specialists): the Accounts Assistant should maintain an excel sheet analysis for all The specialist consultancy fees analysis should be updated daily. On monthly basis the consultancy fee payable to specialist is presented to the CEO for further scrutiny.

Monthly stock take: the Accounts Assistant should be part of monthly stock

Budgeting process: the Accounts Assistant must work hand in hand with Financial Controller in formulating the cash budget (cash flow budget) and pro forma financial statements i.e. pro forma statement of comprehensive income, pro forma statement of financial

Liaise with internal and external auditors: the accountant should avail accounting information as and when requested by the internal and external auditors when executing their duties.

Statement delivery coordination: the Accounts Assistant on a monthly basis should ensure all the customers statements are dispatched on time. The overall responsibility of sending statements lies with the accountant.

Coordination and payment of all hospital businesses licenses and permit: the Accounts Assistant should always in advance advice the management on all annual business licenses and permits obligations and when they fall

Filing of finance departments: all hospital documents should be properly filed on their right and respective The overall responsibility of filling lies with the Accounts Assistant.

Job Requirements

Degree/Diploma in Business Management Accounting

CPA

Must be of high integrity

Comfortable with computer applications

Customer

Well versed in accounting applications g., QuickBooks etc.

Ability to multitask

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be

Applications to reach us before close of business 8th October

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”