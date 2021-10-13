Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons serving with the Kakamega County Public Service, to fill the following vacant positions.
POSITION: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT III , JOB GROUP CPSB 11 (‘H) – (13 POSTS)
Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 25,470×1,070 – 26,580×1,120 – 27,700×1,150 – 28,850×1,170 – 30,020×1,250 – 31,270×1,300 – 32,570×1,380 – 33,950 p.m.
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Participate in Supply Chain Management services function in the day to day operations and procedures
- Maintain and archive documents and records of procurement and disposal activities for required periods
- Issue and receive stores items
- Participate in the implementation and adherence of the PPADA, 2015 as per the laid down procedures, policies and regulations
- Ensure the safe custody of procurement records including appropriate
- Participate in Stock taking, maintenance and update of Asset and inventory registers
- Maintain and update list of prequalified
- Prepare recommendations for disposal of unserviceable items
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade:
- Be a Kenyan Citizen;
- Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (minus) with a minimum of C- in Mathematics and English or Kiswahili or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;
- Have a Diploma (CIPS) in Supplies Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;
- Experience in IFMIS operations and e-procurement of at least one (1) year will be an added advantage; and
- Be a member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or CIPS
PLEASE NOTE:
- Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application
- All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the on-line form.
- ALL Serving Officers in County Public Service, MUST clearly indicate on the on-line form: –
- Officer’s Payroll Number;
- Date of first appointment;
- Date of last promotion to the current grade;
- Substantive designation and Job Group; and
- During interviews, shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the following original documents: – National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates; and current payslip and letter of last promotion to the current grade
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- The County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer and women, persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted
How to Apply
All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before Friday, 22nd October, 2021 at 11.59 P.M.
N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.
Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.
PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.
