Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons serving with the Kakamega County Public Service, to fill the following vacant positions.

POSITION: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT III , JOB GROUP CPSB 11 (‘H) – (13 POSTS)

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 25,470×1,070 – 26,580×1,120 – 27,700×1,150 – 28,850×1,170 – 30,020×1,250 – 31,270×1,300 – 32,570×1,380 – 33,950 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Participate in Supply Chain Management services function in the day to day operations and procedures

Maintain and archive documents and records of procurement and disposal activities for required periods

Issue and receive stores items

Participate in the implementation and adherence of the PPADA, 2015 as per the laid down procedures, policies and regulations

Ensure the safe custody of procurement records including appropriate

Participate in Stock taking, maintenance and update of Asset and inventory registers

Maintain and update list of prequalified

Prepare recommendations for disposal of unserviceable items

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade:

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- (minus) with a minimum of C- in Mathematics and English or Kiswahili or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Have a Diploma (CIPS) in Supplies Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Experience in IFMIS operations and e-procurement of at least one (1) year will be an added advantage; and

Be a member of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or CIPS

PLEASE NOTE:

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application

All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the on-line form.

ALL Serving Officers in County Public Service, MUST clearly indicate on the on-line form: Officer's Payroll Number; Date of first appointment; Date of last promotion to the current grade; Substantive designation and Job Group; and

During interviews, shortlisted candidates will be required to produce the following original documents: National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates; and current payslip and letter of last promotion to the current grade

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

The County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer and women, persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

How to Apply

All applicants should click on the Job Offers Option on the County Website www.kakamega.go.ke, fill the Application Form and submit it ONLINE on or before Friday, 22nd October, 2021 at 11.59 P.M.

N/B: No hard copy or emailed applications to the Board’s official email i.e. cpsb@kakamega.go.ke will be accepted.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information when making applications, those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified.

PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board (KCPSB) DOES NOT use Agents nor charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are; email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 ONLY.