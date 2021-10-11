Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Officers

(11 Vacancies) – Narok

Closing date: November 8, 2021

Field Officers (11 Vacancies) – Narok

Action Africa Help International (AAH-I) is a regional African-led non-governmental organisation that supports livelihood-challenged communities in East and Southern Africa to sustainably improve their well-being and standard of living. With Country Programmes in South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Zambia, AAH-I has over 25 years’ experience working with communities in conflict and post-conflict situations, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities. AAH-I expanded its activities to work with other marginalised communities, including pastoralists and people living in informal urban settlements.

Job Summary

The field Officers will be responsible for coordinating and provide oversight to all groups’ receiving intervention at the location level. S/he will responsible for planning and organizing for community stakeholder and group meetings in liaison with the field coordinator and the community mobilizer.

S/he will be responsible for monitoring project activities at group and household level. S/he will be responsible for ensuring adoption of the project interventions among the participants.

Duties & Responsibilities

Mobilize the project participants and facilitate the engagements meetings between project team and other stakeholders.

Sensitized and on-board participants into the project

Support with supervision and monitoring of project interventions among the project participants.

Mobilize and facilitate active participation of communities in the project at planning, monitoring and implementation and evaluation stages of the project.

Conduct regular follow-up to ensure commitment by project participants.

Conduct regular group trainings on the project components.

Conduct field data collection and transcription to facilitate analysis and reporting

Support the process of delivery of comprehensive training sessions to target community

Perform other duties assigned

Qualification and Experience

Holder of a Certificate of Diploma in any appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience in business management or project management for profit making organization

At least one (1) year of work experience in community work and groups

Knowledge and exposure to the social and cultural values of the region concerned.

Proficiency in local language(s).

A proven track record working well with the local community.

Welcomes and values diversity, and contributes to an inclusive working environment where differences are acknowledged and respected.

Skills & Competences

Solid organization skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Conversant project area and topography

Proven ability to use any of the Computer-assisted personal interview software’s

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to stand in front of a group without being under pressure

Well motivated team member able to work alone and/or without supervision

Desirable Skills

High integrity

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Report writing skills

Networking and influencing skills

Highly reliable and dependable

Passion for community

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with all levels of staff

Community Facilitation skills

Commitment to and understanding of AAH-I’s vision, mission, and values.

How to Apply

Application Instructions

Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 8th November, 2021. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-K is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates. AAH-K does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process nor does it use recruitment agents.

