RESEARCH ASSISTANT- 10 ( KITUI/ MAKUENI/ BUSIA

Gateway Health Institute in collaboration with the University of Washington is seeking to fill the following position in Makueni, Kitui and Busia Counties Hospitals.

Position: Research Assistant (10 Positions)

Reporting to: Project Coordinator and Principal Investigator

Essential Requirements

Registered Nurse/Social scientist/Community development

Excellent computer skills

Past research experience: At least one year

Must have worked in MCH clinic for not less than one year

Must have enough experience in obtaining venous blood samples from adults

Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with study coordinator via email/ Zoom

Excellent skills with mobile technology

Must have Clinical Trial on IIRB

Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili. Luo/luhya/Kamba language will be an added advantage

Team player with ability to work closely with other study and facility staff

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruit and enroll participants into the study

Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system

Conduct follow up visits in person with study participants either at the facility or at home

Collecting samples including blood and swabs from the study participants

Submit weekly summaries of enrollment and follow-up to the study coordinator

How to Apply

Applications must include the following:

Complete our online application form HERE

Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail ( hr.ghi@rephs.org) by 25/10/2021