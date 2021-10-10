Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
RESEARCH ASSISTANT- 10 ( KITUI/ MAKUENI/ BUSIA
Gateway Health Institute in collaboration with the University of Washington is seeking to fill the following position in Makueni, Kitui and Busia Counties Hospitals.
Position: Research Assistant (10 Positions)
Reporting to: Project Coordinator and Principal Investigator
Essential Requirements
- Registered Nurse/Social scientist/Community development
- Excellent computer skills
- Past research experience: At least one year
- Must have worked in MCH clinic for not less than one year
- Must have enough experience in obtaining venous blood samples from adults
- Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with study coordinator via email/ Zoom
- Excellent skills with mobile technology
- Must have Clinical Trial on IIRB
- Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili. Luo/luhya/Kamba language will be an added advantage
- Team player with ability to work closely with other study and facility staff
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruit and enroll participants into the study
- Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system
- Conduct follow up visits in person with study participants either at the facility or at home
- Collecting samples including blood and swabs from the study participants
- Submit weekly summaries of enrollment and follow-up to the study coordinator
How to Apply
Applications must include the following:
Complete our online application form HERE
Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail ( hr.ghi@rephs.org) by 25/10/2021
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>