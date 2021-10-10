Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RESEARCH ASSISTANT- 10 ( KITUI/ MAKUENI/ BUSIA

Gateway Health Institute in collaboration with the University of Washington is seeking to fill the following position in Makueni, Kitui and Busia Counties Hospitals.

Position: Research Assistant (10 Positions)

Reporting to: Project Coordinator and Principal Investigator

Essential Requirements

  • Registered Nurse/Social scientist/Community development
  • Excellent computer skills
  • Past research experience: At least one year
  • Must have worked in MCH clinic for not less than one year
  • Must have enough experience in obtaining venous blood samples from adults
  • Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate regularly with study coordinator via email/ Zoom
  • Excellent skills with mobile technology
  • Must have Clinical Trial on IIRB
  • Language skills: fluency in English and Kiswahili. Luo/luhya/Kamba language will be an added advantage
  • Team player with ability to work closely with other study and facility staff

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Recruit and enroll participants into the study
  • Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system
  • Conduct follow up visits in person with study participants either at the facility or at home
  • Collecting samples including blood and swabs from the study participants
  • Submit weekly summaries of enrollment and follow-up to the study coordinator

How to Apply

Applications must include the following:

Complete our online application form HERE

Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their day telephone contacts and e-mail ( hr.ghi@rephs.org) by 25/10/2021

