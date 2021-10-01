Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Popular comedian, Eric Omondi, stunned Kenyans after he showed off what he referred to as his new palatial mansion in Karen.

In a video clip posted on his Instagram page, the comedian showed off the 7-bedroom mansion which he claimed he started working on 14 years ago.

He said that the mansion had cost him millions of shillings.

“This house cost me Sh. 72 million and it is a culmination of my hard work in 14 years of comedy”, he said and added that the land on which the house stands cost Sh.69 million, bringing the total to Sh. 141 million.

Hawk-eyed Netizens have spoiled the party for Eric Omondi after discovering that the lavish house that he claims to own is an Airbnb.

It has been advertised online to interested clients and to spend the night in the mult-million house, you have to part with Ksh 6,384 a night.

He has rented the lavish house to chase clout.

Here are screenshots exposing his lies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.