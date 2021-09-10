Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Kiambu County Senator and the Senate Chief Whip, Kimani Wamatangi, has poured cold water on the recent rush that has seen several politicians, both aspiring and those presently serving, move to join the newly rebranded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, warning that the time for reckoning is coming, especially for Kikuyus.

Speaking during an interview, Wamatangi went down the memory lane pointing out that it wasn’t the first time such a rush and flurry of restlessness was being witnessed in Central Kenya, months to an election.

According to Wamatangi, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is facing a similar problem that Mwai Kibaki faced with his NARC Party in the run-up to the 2007 election.

He noted that just like Jubilee currently, NARC had disintegrated and what was left of it had been taken over by Charity Ngilu who moved with it to the opposing side.

Clueless and determined not to be caught flat-footed by the elections which were fast approaching, politicians from Mount Kenya trooped to Narc Kenya.

It was a party led by then powerful Cabinet Minister Martha Karua, and everyone was convinced that not only did she have the president’s ear, but that surely, she was running Narc Kenya with the blessings of the president.

A mad rush ensued and Kikuyu MPs were falling over themselves to join the party.

However, shock greeted them when Kibaki abandoned NARC and instead joined PNU, through which he intended to seek reelection.

It turned comical when a new rush again began, dashing out of NARC Kenya to join PNU.

Wamatangi warned Kikuyus who have thrown themselves in the euphoric rush to join UDA, saying the 2007 scenario could very well replay itself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST