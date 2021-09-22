Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – A Luo man has thrown his shot at Marya Prude, the ex-wife of Citizen TV host Willis Raburu.

In the leaked DM, the man identified as Onyango, a college student, praises Marya’s sizzling beauty and tells her that he is ready to treat her like a queen.

“Hi, Maryaprude I am optimistic that you are fine.

“I am seriously crushing on you. Could we kindly date?

“I am a college student,” he writes.

He continues pampering her saying, “Hi, your lips are so cute and thick for a thick cuddle and fleshly wet bite, with a smooth lovely tongue as sweet fluids are being sucked from your bosom.

Your bullish bedroom eyes and ebullient, sassy looks depict a mood that ignites a depth of wetness”.

The beautiful damsel was lost for words after seeing the DM.

She simply responded, “Eii Onyango!!!pppthooo,”.

Here’s a screenshot of the DM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.