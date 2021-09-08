Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – A video has emerged of some young men flaunting bundles of cash that they fraudulently obtained.

The young men, who are said to be a part of a larger syndicate involved in wash wash, posted the video despite DCI warning fraudsters that stern action will be taken against them after Edgar Obare’s explosive expose.

They had concealed their identity as they flaunted the wads of cash in a lavish apartment.

The notorious fraudsters were speaking in a Nigerian accent although Netizens have cast doubt on their accent.

Some people claim that the young men might be Kisiis disguising themselves as Nigerians.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.