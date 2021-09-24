Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – The postmortem on the body of James Gakara, the prominent Nakuru doctor who killed his two children in cold blood and attempted to end his life, has been put on hold.

The post-mortem had been scheduled to take place yesterday at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment after the attempted suicide.

According to the family’s spokesperson, Burton Njoroge, the hospital expected the family to produce signed documents to prove identity.

This is because James had been admitted to the hospital as an “unknown adult,” which meant that his identity could not be linked to anyone.

The family and friends of the doctor had therefore gone to the commissioner of oath’s office to confirm his identity.

In an interview with the press, the family’s spokesperson mentioned that the hospital needed a signed affidavit, before conducting the post mortem, as it is the norm.

“We came here in the morning expecting the post-mortem to be conducted but were sent away and asked to bring the documents,” Njoroge mentioned.

Njoroge said they were sent to court and luckily, they were able to finish the process without any challenges.

The family’s spokesperson has remarked that they have followed all the necessary procedures, have confirmed the identity and are now waiting to be told when the process will take place.

“We are just waiting for the relevant office to change the hospital file from that of an unknown person to a known person for the process to start,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST