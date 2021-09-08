Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has warned Kenyans against trusting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Venting on Twitter, Gachagua told those who think Raila Odinga is a good man to talk to exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna.

According to Gachagua, the ODM Party leader is a traitor, and Miguna Miguna is among the people he has betrayed.

He said Miguna has supported Raila through thick and thin, but now he is stuck in Canada and Raila is silent about it.

“If you believe Raila Odinga is a good man, then ask Miguna Miguna.”

“Miguna has been a true friend to Raila even in his lowest moments when the likes of Kalonzo and Mudavadi couldn’t help, Miguna came in.”

“Raila fired Miguna when he was his advisor and cheered his deportation to Canada!” Gachagua wrote in a tweet.

Gachagua dismisses the claim that Raila is good because he has betrayed Miguna Miguna, who was once his staunch supporter.

In January 2018, Miguna Miguna administered an oath of office to Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park.

Months later, Miguna Miguna was deported to Canada in March 2019 2018.

This happened just days after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

