Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho announced that he is dropping his presidential ambitions to support his party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during Raila’s visit to Mombasa on Saturday, Joho said that the coastal region stands to benefit if Raila Odinga becomes the president.

“I’m ready to shelve my presidential ambition. I do not fear doing that.

“I strongly believe that our only path, as Coastal people, to the State House is through Raila Odinga,” Ali Hassan Joho said.

While announcing that he is out of the presidential race, Joho urged the ODM leader to consider the coastal leaders in the next government.

“I’m, however, urging Odinga to bring on board Coastal leaders. We do not want to continue being distant observers or followers, but participants in governance at national level,” he said.

According to reports, Joho dropped his presidential ambitions in favour of Raila after being promised a plum job by the ODM leader.

In a closed-door meeting with Raila Odinga, Joho and other coastal leaders bargained for positions in the Senate, National Assembly, and Cabinet when Raila Odinga becomes president.

The leaders were unhappy that the coastal region was only considered for positions in the tourism docket. They urged Raila Odinga to consider them for top influential positions.

“We are still in talks but plans are in top gear. We want Joho to be offered one of the biggest seats in the country,” Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire was quoted as saying.

According to Mwambire, they are eyeing the position of National Assembly or Senate speaker in the next government.

