Saturday, September 18, 2021 – A renowned Kenyan pastor and motivational speaker based in the US, Dr. Kinyanjui Nganga Jacob, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to slow down in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 5th President of Kenya.

In an open letter to Ruto, Dr. Jacob told the DP to stop killing himself campaigning for the presidency because his wife, Rachel, and kids still need him.

“Listening to you in the last couple of weeks, your heart is very heavy.

“Please relax. What are you lacking? Your ambition is not worth your life.

“You’ve dangerously stretched your heart. I know it. I suffered heart failure last year. Slow down my brother.

“The race to the State House is not a life and death affair.”

“Vice Presidents Michael Kijana Wamalwa and George Saitoti perhaps had a better chance than H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta succeeded President Mwai Kibaki, regrettably, they never lived to see post-Kibaki Kenya,” stated Pastor Jacob in a letter to Ruto.

“Pursue your dreams with moderation. Rachel and your kids need you.

“Kenya will be there long after you and I are gone. No matter our strategies and hard work, promotion comes from God,” he added.

The pastor urged the DP to stop overworking himself in the name of seeking the presidency because many who worked hard never made it to the State House.

“Neither Uhuru nor Kibaki worked half as you do for the presidency. And none of these two presidents have sacrificed half of what Raila Odinga and Kenneth Matiba have suffered.

“We plan but God’s purposes prevail over our plans.”

“I’m praying for God to keep you in perfect health and peace.

“Just do what you must. Don’t kill yourself to prove a point to your competitors.

“It’s never that serious. While you’re compromising what matters the most – your health and family – to be the next Commander in Chief, most of your countrymen and women are praying for the basics of life,” he stated.

Ruto has been touring different parts of the country to campaign for his 2022 presidential bid while holding meetings with different groups at his Karen mansion.

