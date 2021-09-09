Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies have cautioned him against supporting ODM Leader Raila Odinga in his 2022 presidential quest.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, the team claimed that they had been instructed by Kalonzo’s supporters to relay the message to the leader.

They further challenged Kalonzo to remain in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and offer Kenyans alternative leadership besides Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

They argued that if the principals in OKA stay together till the end, they stand a better chance of capturing the presidency in 2022.

“Today we must put to rest wild speculations that our party leader Kalonzo Musyoka would consider deputising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election.”

“This speculation has no basis and it is not one of the options we are even thinking about,” read a joint statement from the elected leaders.

The team further hinted that OKA principals were working towards nominating a flag bearer and that Kenyans should expect a nomination by December this year.

The leaders threatened to never forgive Kalonzo if he chooses to support Raila.

