Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Fitness trainer, Frankie Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It, has gushed over his fiancée, Corazon Kwamboka, after proposing to her in style during a vacation in Zanzibar.

Frankie posted a juicy photo of pregnant Corazon Kwamboka flaunting her thighland in a figure-hugging dress and said he is lucky to have such a beautiful woman in his life.

“Have you ever looked at your person and think, “wow!” how did I land you?

“You’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” he captioned the photo.

Frankie and Corazon are expecting their second child.

