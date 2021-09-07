Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Fitness trainer, Frankie Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It, has gushed over his fiancée, Corazon Kwamboka, after proposing to her in style during a vacation in Zanzibar.
Frankie posted a juicy photo of pregnant Corazon Kwamboka flaunting her thighland in a figure-hugging dress and said he is lucky to have such a beautiful woman in his life.
“Have you ever looked at your person and think, “wow!” how did I land you?
“You’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” he captioned the photo.
Frankie and Corazon are expecting their second child.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
