Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Narc-Kenya leader, Martha Karua, and her The Service Party (TSP) counterpart, Mwangi Kiunjuri, have vowed never to fold their parties to join Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Kinyona, Murang’a County yesterday, Karua noted that the country was a multi-party democracy and politicians should not be arm-twisted into folding their parties.

She further argued that parties had the capability of working together without necessarily folding up.

“Let us not move into just one party. We must stay with our parties. Parties can work together but we have refused to move into one party because we cannot return to where we came from.”

“No one can ask me to dissolve Narc-Kenya. They tried in 2017 but I stayed put. If they ask you, refuse to shut down your shop,” she stated.

On the other hand, Kiunjuri argued that all political parties had satisfied constitutional requirements and that there was no need to dissolve them.

“We have 75 fully registered political parties. They meet legal requirements that include drawing membership and leadership from a majority of counties. World over parties grow from particular strongholds, specific issues, and through multiple elections, can become formidable.”

“Some recent history: so-called national parties have come and gone; in 1992 was the great FORD. In 2002 was NARC. In 2008 was PNU, in 2017 was the mother of all parties Jubilee, likely to go the way of others,” he argued.

The two leaders had in mid-August joined forces with Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria to create an interparty league to represent Mount Kenya interest come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST