Friday, September 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to feel the heat following the government’s move to increase fuel prices in the country which will automatically push the cost of basic commodities beyond reach.

The government’s move has been condemned from across the political divide with leaders deserting the president.

After former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, KANU Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has also abandoned Uhuru following the blunder.

Speaking yesterday, Moi blasted Uhuru for increasing the prices of fuel, saying the move is unstainable, punitive, and inconsiderate.

According to the Baringo Senator, the high cost of fuel would be transferred to Kenyans who will now have to pay more for transport and basic items.

He accused Uhuru and his government of exacerbating the economic turmoil for poor Kenyans who were still in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a country whose economy is driven by diesel, there is no doubt that the manufacturing industries will shift the cost burden to ordinary Kenyans.”

“These Kenyans, by large extent being the consumers, will painfully bear the brunt of tax incidence as a result of the exorbitant cost of fuel which has hit a historical high,” stated Gideon.

Gideon urged Uhuru to reconsider reviewing the prices of fuel downward to save the poor from further pain.

