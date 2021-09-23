Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Kamau Macharia, has asked the government to temporarily ban Kenyans from travelling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle East countries over deaths and mistreatment.

Appearing before the Labour and Social Welfare Parliamentary Committee Thursday morning, Kamau said this year alone, 41 Kenyan workers have died in Saudi Arabia.

Kamau also exonerated his ministry from blame, saying it plays no role in labour migration and foreign employment of Kenyans, disclosing they only learn about the plight of the Kenyans when they die or are in distress abroad.

Kamau asked the government to stop Kenyans from traveling to the Middle East for jobs and instead form a task force to streamline and identify the solution to this problem.

“These statistics indicate the dire reality that we face.

“It warrants bold and decisive action to curb further suffering of Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

“It should not be seen to be condoning such a high number of deaths and distress of citizens’ majority of whom are young and vulnerable women,” he said.

The PS said although the Foreign Affairs Ministry is only mandated to provide consular services, it will endeavour to support efforts geared towards protecting Kenyans living abroad.

“The Executive order mandates the Labour and Social Protection Ministry to handle national labour and employment policy management and migratory labour and international job policy…..Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides consular services to Kenyan diaspora ” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST