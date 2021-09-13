Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Digital strategist and Hustler Nation spokesperson, Dennis Itumbi, rebuked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the remarks he made during an interview yesterday.

Kalonzo had expressed his desire to face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the next year’s General Election.

He discredited the notion that Ruto is an intimidating opponent whose influence has expanded over time.

“The one thing I would look forward to is the opportunity to battle it out with William Ruto. I don’t know why people are afraid of him, they assume he is kind of a scary thing,” Kalonzo stated.

But taking to his social media pages, Itumbi dismissed the remarks by Kalonzo terming him as a no-contest in the eyes of the DP, claiming that Ruto already beat him in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Further, Itumbi noted that during the election year, Kalonzo would only be getting a response from the Hustler Nation through him and not the DP.

“I can assure you that the DP does not spend any second thinking of a political contest with you.”

“He faced you in 2013 and 2017. The results are public.

“In 2022, the only response you will get from Hustler Nation will be from me.

“The response, is so filed,” Itumbi stated.

The battle to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is shaping up as leaders put up spirited campaigns with less than a year to go.

The Kenyan DAILY POST