Thursday, September 16, 2021 – The Star Newspaper has come clean regarding the embarrassing video of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata allegedly in Sabina Joy brothel.

In a statement, The Star Newspaper admitted that the video was fake and manipulated to tarnish the good name of Kang’ata, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

It has since apologised and uploaded the correct version of the video on its social media pages.

“We apologise for a video posted of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata logging in to Senate proceedings allegedly from the bar, we have since established that the video clip was manipulated,” the publication stated as they uploaded the correct video.

The Murang’a Senator has asked Citizen Digital, Kameme FM and K24 to also apologize for sharing the fake video or risk being sued for defamation.

“Citizen digital, Kameme FM and K24 should follow suit (referring to the Star Newspaper), otherwise we meet in court for a suit seeking hefty damages await,” reads the statement.

The media houses had posted a video alleging that Kang’ata was blocked from addressing the Senate by Speaker Ken Lusaka for allegedly being at a city pub.

Kang’ata had lodged a complaint in the Senate, saying that the video was altered and manipulated to create the impression that he was in a bar.

He added that he was a teetotaler in line with the Catholic faith and accused four media houses of flouting the House Standing Orders.

In a statement on his social media pages, Kang’ata threatened that he would be seeking hefty damages if the media houses failed to make a public apology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST