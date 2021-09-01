Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga can now breathe a sigh of relief after the International Criminal Court (ICC) Judge confessed to being the one that took President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to The Hague, contrary to people’s perception that it was all the work of Baba.

Speaking yesterday, ICC Judge Miatta Maria Samba, revealed that she played a role in establishing a case that implicated President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy, William Ruto, and four other Kenyans in the 2007-2008 post-election violence in the country.

She disclosed that she formed part of the team that investigated the contested elections, took part in the gathering of evidence including getting witnesses in all the cases that saw Uhuru and Ruto charged at the Hague-based court.

However, the Trial Chamber III judge, claimed she had a very limited role especially in maintaining contact between witnesses and the investigators.

She further told the ICC that she was not in a position to recall who the witnesses were.

“I am not in a position to provide any further details with regard to any witnesses with whom I interacted with while providing operational support to investigators working on the Kenya situation or cases related to this situation,” Justice Maria said.

She added that her only role was to offer support for investigations such as renting interview rooms and supporting the movement of witnesses to interview locations.

“At no point in time during my employment with the Office of the Prosecutor did I actively participate in the gathering of evidence or the taking of a witness statement. I was also not privy to any witness statements taken by the prosecution during its investigative activities. Nor did I have access to any electronic data banks containing evidence,” she stated.

This information was disclosed following Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s petition to the court seeking to know the judge’s prior employment at the Office of the Prosecutor between 2006 and 2010.

Ruto’s supporters have been using the ICC saga to de-campaign Raila ahead of the 2022 General Election, claiming he is the enemy of the Kenyan people by virtue of taking Uhuru and Ruto to The Hague.

The Kenyan DAILY POST