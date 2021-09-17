Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Former State House Director for Branding and Events, Thomas Kwaka popularly known as Big Ted, is now regretting working for President Uhuru Kenyatta during his first term.

While speaking to artists on matters to do with investment, Ted revealed how the State House job contributed to him suffering from depression.

According to Ted, the big State House job came with very high expectations from friends, relatives, and associates.

“I suffered numerous emotional states of character development during the period as there were so many expectations from family and people I had interacted with,” he said.

He narrated how the job made him lose his social life, saying he was scared of leaving his house.

Ted said he was scared of meeting friends and associates for fear of not being able to meet their financial needs and general high expectations from him.

In a previous interview, Ted opened up about a financial debt of Ksh15millon that led him to lose his 15-year-old company, while still working for President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House.

“People wouldn’t realise that I came close to being auctioned twice despite my big name and job,” he said.

This made him appreciate the need to have a group of close friends as a support system. It is something that helped him to get out of depression.

“I wake up early every day to put in work.

“It saddens me that there are some of my age mates who still depend on handouts,” he said.

