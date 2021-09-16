Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 September 2021 – A 50-year-old woman collapsed and died at Salama police station yesterday evening, as she painfully recounted how her 19-year-old daughter had tormented her by not going home during school holidays.

In a sad story witnessed by police officers at the station, Consolata Mutua, had frogmarched her daughter to the station accusing her of bad behaviour.

As she begged our officers to intervene so that her daughter mends her ways, she became emotionally overwhelmed and collapsed.

Police officers and a well-wisher tried to administer first aid and resuscitate her to no avail. They rushed her to Kilungu Sub-county hospital where, unfortunately, she passed away while undergoing treatment.

Students are advised to be responsible and take the wise counsel offered by their teachers and parents in order to avoid such incidents in the future. Religious leaders are equally called upon to take their rightful role in guiding and mentoring young adults, to becoming responsible adults in the future.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.