Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – A key witness in the money laundering case against Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how the Tangatanga MP was siphoning hundreds of millions of shillings from the government.

Jim Carter Njagi, a director of Encartar Diagnostics Limited, said they had a deal to supply hospital operating theatre, ICU, and maternity equipment to Bungoma County.

Njagi said recently, he was forced to sign an affidavit indicating that Sh 123 million was paid to his company’s account, which is false.

He said that on March 11, 2021, he received a call from Gachagua to go to his office at Liaison House where he found him with three other men.

“Rigathi then proceeded to show me a copy of a statement I recorded with police officers attached at the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA). He asked me why I indicated in the statement that he did not pay me my money,” Njagi said.

Gachagua directed that the lawyer give him a new affidavit to sign, then left the office.

According to Njagi, he was not given time to go through the affidavit and did not understand its contents before signing.

The affidavit was commissioned by a lawyer identified as Meschack Obare.

“I was not consulted when the affidavit was being written.

“I did not consent to the preparation and writing of the affidavit,” he added.

ARA wants Gachagua, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, to forfeit more than Sh200 million, suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST