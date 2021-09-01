Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Fast-rising singer Miss P claims that her former boss, Willy Paul, sexually assaulted her several times when she was working under his record label, Saldido Records.

Speaking in an interview with a famous Youtuber, Miss P said that were it not for her mother who intervened and helped her to seek medical attention after Willy Paul sexually assaulted her, she would be nine months pregnant.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention.

“I had to seek help and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant,” she said.

Willy Paul later visited her mother and they ironed out their differences.

She went back to his record label but he continued with his advances.

Miss P quit the label and told Willy Paul that she cannot mix business and pleasure.

She had signed a 5-year contract with the singer’s label.

The two have recorded several hit songs among them ‘Liar’, ‘Mashallah’ and ‘Fall in Love’.

Here are excerpts of the explosive interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.