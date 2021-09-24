Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, has revealed that she is not attracted to short men.

The 27-year-old fashion stylist was speaking on Hazel Balubisi’s YouTube Channel where invited female guests were answering questions posed to them by the male audience.

“You seem like you are the tallest of this group, what’s normally the problem dating a shorter man?” Marya was asked and she responded by saying that short men are not her cup of tea.

She put it clear that she cannot date a short man, even if he is rich and handsome.

“I am not attracted to a short guy. I don’t care how rich you are or how good-looking you are.

“I am not attracted. Period! Even I don’t care if you have a private jet or a yard,” she said.

A curious fan also asked Marya whether she is planning to get married again after breaking up with Willis Raburu.

“Do you still wish to get married again?” the fan asked and she responded saying, “I’m not wishing but I’m open to it if the right person comes,”

Marya parted ways with Willis Raburu last year over infidelity.

Hell broke loose when she discovered that he was cheating on her with a lady who happens to be his colleague at Citizen TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.